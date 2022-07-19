AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 36 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,663 cases, 761 deaths and 35,717 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,185 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,181 cases, 525 deaths and 38,554 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,102 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 36;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 939;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;
Available staffed hospital beds: 167;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|395
|10
|Beaver
|1,010
|9
|Briscoe
|351
|8
|Carson
|1,105
|37
|Castro
|1,874
|47
|Childress
|2,559
|34
|Cimarron
|594
|2
|Collingsworth
|505
|16
|Cottle
|285
|9
|Curry
|13,602
|215
|Dallam
|1,748
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,900
|115
|Donley
|466
|26
|Gray
|4,206
|126
|Hall
|902
|24
|Hardeman
|510
|19
|Hansford
|681
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,091
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,553
|136
|Lipscomb
|564
|17
|Moore
|3,866
|112
|Ochiltree
|2,115
|48
|Oldham
|319
|6
|Parmer
|1,500
|53
|Potter
|37,663
|761
|Quay
|2,176
|62
|Randall
|40,181
|525
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,264
|100
|Sherman
|370
|16
|Swisher
|1,285
|34
|Texas
|6,163
|39
|Union
|829
|17
|Wheeler
|947
|23
|TOTAL
|145,766
|2,727