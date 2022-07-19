AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 36 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,663 cases, 761 deaths and 35,717 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,185 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,181 cases, 525 deaths and 38,554 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,102 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 36;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 939;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;

Available staffed hospital beds: 167;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.