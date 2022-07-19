AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 36 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,287 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and 21 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,663 cases, 761 deaths and 35,717 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,185 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 112 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,181 cases, 525 deaths and 38,554 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,102 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.83% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 36;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 939;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 814;
Available staffed hospital beds: 167;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong39510
Beaver1,0109
Briscoe3518
Carson1,10537
Castro1,87447
Childress2,55934
Cimarron5942
Collingsworth50516
Cottle2859
Curry13,602215
Dallam1,74841
Deaf Smith3,900115
Donley46626
Gray4,206126
Hall90224
Hardeman51019
Hansford68129
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0917
Hutchinson5,553136
Lipscomb56417
Moore3,866112
Ochiltree2,11548
Oldham3196
Parmer1,50053
Potter37,663761
Quay2,17662
Randall40,181525
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,264100
Sherman37016
Swisher1,28534
Texas6,16339
Union82917
Wheeler94723
TOTAL145,7662,727