AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 87 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,886 cases, 771 deaths and 38,528 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 587 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 40 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,372 cases, 534 deaths and 41,221 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 617 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.76% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 966;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;
Available staffed hospital beds: 212;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1169
Briscoe3728
Carson1,14537
Castro2,04948
Childress2,64734
Cimarron6682
Collingsworth53516
Cottle3039
Curry14,461230
Dallam1,76544
Deaf Smith4,184116
Donley47826
Gray4,297132
Hall95424
Hardeman53220
Hansford71530
Hartley1,0453
Hemphill1,1168
Hutchinson5,782138
Lipscomb56917
Moore3,929113
Ochiltree2,17649
Oldham3316
Parmer1,52853
Potter39,886771
Quay2,37068
Randall42,372534
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,820109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32234
Texas6,53739
Union86019
Wheeler97624
TOTAL153,8012,798