AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 87 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Friday, there are 1,204 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 47 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. This brings the county’s total to 39,886 cases, 771 deaths and 38,528 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 587 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and 40 COVID-19 recoveries on Friday. The county’s total is 42,372 cases, 534 deaths and 41,221 recoveries. As of Friday, there are 617 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.76% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 17;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 966;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 845;

Available staffed hospital beds: 212;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 147.