AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 24 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 36,214 cases, 757 deaths, and 35,158 recoveries.
Randall County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 16 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 38,740 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,944 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.5% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 935;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 805;
Available staffed hospital beds: 196;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|365
|10
|Beaver
|981
|9
|Briscoe
|341
|8
|Carson
|1,085
|36
|Castro
|1,817
|47
|Childress
|2,479
|34
|Cimarron
|571
|2
|Collingsworth
|497
|16
|Cottle
|273
|9
|Curry
|13,093
|207
|Dallam
|1,740
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,784
|112
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,168
|125
|Hall
|881
|24
|Hardeman
|500
|19
|Hansford
|652
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,076
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,427
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|15
|Moore
|3,806
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,074
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,467
|52
|Potter
|36,214
|757
|Quay
|2,080
|58
|Randall
|38,740
|518
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,117
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,264
|34
|Texas
|6,016
|39
|Union
|804
|16
|Wheeler
|929
|22
|TOTAL
|141,123
|2,691