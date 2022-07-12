AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 222 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 32 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,276 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,559 recoveries.
Randall County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,786 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,332 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.76% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;
Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 148.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|382
|10
|Beaver
|997
|9
|Briscoe
|349
|8
|Carson
|1,100
|37
|Castro
|1,866
|47
|Childress
|2,538
|34
|Cimarron
|591
|2
|Collingsworth
|501
|16
|Cottle
|282
|9
|Curry
|13,509
|212
|Dallam
|1,745
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,859
|114
|Donley
|466
|26
|Gray
|4,196
|126
|Hall
|898
|24
|Hardeman
|508
|19
|Hansford
|669
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,090
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,548
|136
|Lipscomb
|561
|17
|Moore
|3,856
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,102
|48
|Oldham
|317
|6
|Parmer
|1,493
|53
|Potter
|37,276
|760
|Quay
|2,144
|59
|Randall
|39,786
|522
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,233
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,280
|34
|Texas
|6,125
|39
|Union
|826
|17
|Wheeler
|939
|23
|TOTAL
|144,588
|2,714