AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 222 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 32 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 125 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 15 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,276 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,559 recoveries.

Randall County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,786 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,332 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.76% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 26;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 942;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;
Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong38210
Beaver9979
Briscoe3498
Carson1,10037
Castro1,86647
Childress2,53834
Cimarron5912
Collingsworth50116
Cottle2829
Curry13,509212
Dallam1,74541
Deaf Smith3,859114
Donley46626
Gray4,196126
Hall89824
Hardeman50819
Hansford66929
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0907
Hutchinson5,548136
Lipscomb56117
Moore3,856111
Ochiltree2,10248
Oldham3176
Parmer1,49353
Potter37,276760
Quay2,14459
Randall39,786522
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,23398
Sherman36916
Swisher1,28034
Texas6,12539
Union82617
Wheeler93923
TOTAL144,5882,714