AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 871 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 411 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,673 cases, 676 deaths, and 34,074 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 460 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,120 cases, 463 deaths and 36,690 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

  • Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
  • Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
  • Ventilator Utilization: 57%.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.26% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 54;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 31;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 19;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,026;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 897;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 205;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 142.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3328
Beaver9469
Briscoe3288
Carson1,05034
Castro1,78146
Childress2,44928
Cimarron5592
Collingsworth48816
Cottle2539
Curry12,456174
Dallam1,70340
Deaf Smith3,528109
Donley44824
Gray4,115122
Hall85621
Hardeman49818
Hansford62928
Hartley1,0163
Hemphill1,0266
Hutchinson5,326133
Lipscomb50715
Moore3,689109
Ochiltree1,82146
Oldham3036
Parmer1,41651
Potter35,673676
Quay1,96948
Randall38,120463
Roberts1462
Roosevelt4,95091
Sherman36616
Swisher1,23833
Texas5,94439
Union77314
Wheeler91520
TOTAL137,6172,467