AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 871 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 411 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,673 cases, 676 deaths, and 34,074 recoveries.

Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 460 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,120 cases, 463 deaths and 36,690 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;

Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;

Ventilator Utilization: 57%.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.26% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 54;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 31;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 19;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,026;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 897;

Available staffed hospital beds: 205;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.