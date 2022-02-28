AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 22 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 871 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 411 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,673 cases, 676 deaths, and 34,074 recoveries.
Randall County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 460 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,120 cases, 463 deaths and 36,690 recoveries.
Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:
- Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
- Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
- Ventilator Utilization: 57%.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.26% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 54;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 31;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 19;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 1,026;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 897;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 205;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
- Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|332
|8
|Beaver
|946
|9
|Briscoe
|328
|8
|Carson
|1,050
|34
|Castro
|1,781
|46
|Childress
|2,449
|28
|Cimarron
|559
|2
|Collingsworth
|488
|16
|Cottle
|253
|9
|Curry
|12,456
|174
|Dallam
|1,703
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,528
|109
|Donley
|448
|24
|Gray
|4,115
|122
|Hall
|856
|21
|Hardeman
|498
|18
|Hansford
|629
|28
|Hartley
|1,016
|3
|Hemphill
|1,026
|6
|Hutchinson
|5,326
|133
|Lipscomb
|507
|15
|Moore
|3,689
|109
|Ochiltree
|1,821
|46
|Oldham
|303
|6
|Parmer
|1,416
|51
|Potter
|35,673
|676
|Quay
|1,969
|48
|Randall
|38,120
|463
|Roberts
|146
|2
|Roosevelt
|4,950
|91
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,238
|33
|Texas
|5,944
|39
|Union
|773
|14
|Wheeler
|915
|20
|TOTAL
|137,617
|2,467