AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 219 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 44 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,967 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,441 recoveries.
Randall County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and 18 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,507 cases, 521 deaths, and 38,184 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.36% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;
Total staffed hospital beds: 933;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;
Available staffed hospital beds: 200;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|378
|10
|Beaver
|993
|9
|Briscoe
|347
|8
|Carson
|1,095
|37
|Castro
|1,851
|47
|Childress
|2,527
|34
|Cimarron
|584
|2
|Collingsworth
|498
|16
|Cottle
|277
|9
|Curry
|13,399
|210
|Dallam
|1,743
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,842
|112
|Donley
|465
|26
|Gray
|4,183
|127
|Hall
|894
|24
|Hardeman
|504
|19
|Hansford
|667
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,087
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,513
|136
|Lipscomb
|557
|17
|Moore
|3,847
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,091
|48
|Oldham
|316
|6
|Parmer
|1,487
|52
|Potter
|36,967
|759
|Quay
|2,110
|58
|Randall
|39,507
|521
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,179
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,275
|34
|Texas
|6,091
|39
|Union
|820
|17
|Wheeler
|935
|22
|TOTAL
|143,585
|2,705