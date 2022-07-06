AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 219 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 44 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,967 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,441 recoveries.

Randall County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and 18 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,507 cases, 521 deaths, and 38,184 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.36% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;
Total staffed hospital beds: 933;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;
Available staffed hospital beds: 200;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37810
Beaver9939
Briscoe3478
Carson1,09537
Castro1,85147
Childress2,52734
Cimarron5842
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2779
Curry13,399210
Dallam1,74340
Deaf Smith3,842112
Donley46526
Gray4,183127
Hall89424
Hardeman50419
Hansford66729
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0877
Hutchinson5,513136
Lipscomb55717
Moore3,847111
Ochiltree2,09148
Oldham3166
Parmer1,48752
Potter36,967759
Quay2,11058
Randall39,507521
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,17998
Sherman36916
Swisher1,27534
Texas6,09139
Union82017
Wheeler93522
TOTAL143,5852,705