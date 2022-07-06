AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 219 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 44 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 127 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,967 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,441 recoveries.

Randall County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases and 18 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,507 cases, 521 deaths, and 38,184 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.36% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 22;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 8;

Total staffed hospital beds: 933;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 808;

Available staffed hospital beds: 200;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.