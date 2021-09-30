Amarillo area reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 493 recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 219 new cases of COVID-19, along with two deaths and 493 recoveries.

Potter County reported 99 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 228 recoveries.

Randall County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 265 recoveries.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1827239
Beaver5196500
Briscoe1267195
Carson50918692
Castro898341,181
Childress1,449201,431
Cimarron2982290
Collingsworth2809365
Cottle1679207
Curry7,0721036,112
Dallam1,002111,161
Deaf Smith2,417693,158
Donley24518478
Gray2,504673,107
Hall41815493
Hardeman37813429
Hansford429261,020
Hartley67210820
Hemphill6073638
Hutchinson2,553813,050
Lipscomb33412356
Moore2,459793,158
Ochiltree1,212321,297
Oldham1714321
Parmer1,021351,426
Potter22,48853520,324
Quay92314721
Randall22,59835320,119
Roberts74179
Roosevelt2,572662,301
Sherman22813269
Swisher872221,298
Texas3,847363,769
Union32511275
Wheeler60212680
TOTAL82,5801,75782,283
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss