AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 212 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 29 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and 17 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,689 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,294 recoveries.

Randall County reported 115 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,273 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,062 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.13% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 17;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 984;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 854;
Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 139.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37210
Beaver9919
Briscoe3458
Carson1,08937
Castro1,84347
Childress2,51134
Cimarron5752
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2769
Curry13,284209
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,833112
Donley46326
Gray4,177127
Hall89424
Hardeman50219
Hansford66329
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0837
Hutchinson5,491136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,841111
Ochiltree2,09048
Oldham3136
Parmer1,48352
Potter36,689759
Quay2,09558
Randall39,273519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,16998
Sherman36716
Swisher1,27034
Texas6,05839
Union81317
Wheeler93322
TOTAL142,7692,702