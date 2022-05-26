AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,950 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,109 recoveries.
Randall County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,497 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,888 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 4;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 966;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 831;
Available staffed hospital beds: 195;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|361
|9
|Beaver
|970
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,079
|36
|Castro
|1,803
|47
|Childress
|2,476
|33
|Cimarron
|567
|2
|Collingsworth
|494
|16
|Cottle
|271
|9
|Curry
|12,890
|201
|Dallam
|1,737
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,764
|111
|Donley
|461
|26
|Gray
|4,156
|125
|Hall
|872
|24
|Hardeman
|499
|19
|Hansford
|648
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,076
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,400
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,744
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,066
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,465
|52
|Potter
|35,950
|755
|Quay
|2,022
|56
|Randall
|38,497
|518
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,053
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,259
|34
|Texas
|6,001
|39
|Union
|791
|16
|Wheeler
|926
|23
|TOTAL
|140,056
|2,680