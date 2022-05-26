AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,950 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,109 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,497 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,888 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 4;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 966;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 831;
Available staffed hospital beds: 195;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3619
Beaver9709
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07936
Castro1,80347
Childress2,47633
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2719
Curry12,890201
Dallam1,73740
Deaf Smith3,764111
Donley46126
Gray4,156125
Hall87224
Hardeman49919
Hansford64829
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,400136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,744111
Ochiltree2,06648
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter35,950755
Quay2,02256
Randall38,497518
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,05398
Sherman36716
Swisher1,25934
Texas6,00139
Union79116
Wheeler92623
TOTAL140,0562,680