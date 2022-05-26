AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and three COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and two COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,950 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,109 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19 recovery. The county’s total is 38,497 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,888 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.41% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 4;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 966;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 831;

Available staffed hospital beds: 195;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 11;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 143.