AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 21 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 227 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported nine new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 110 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,711 cases, 683 deaths, and 34,419 recoveries.

Randall County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 117 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,175 cases, 467 deaths and 37,050 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.37% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 45;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 23;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 13;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,029;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 899;

Available staffed hospital beds: 212;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 140.