Amarillo area reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 200 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 206 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two deaths, and 200 recoveries.

Potter County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 85 recoveries.

Randall County reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 115 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 19.13%.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 218 8 303 Beaver 650 9 561 Briscoe 177 7 246 Carson 615 29 839 Castro 1,095 41 1,373 Childress 1,773 22 1,728 Cimarron 393 2 326 Collingsworth 332 11 422 Cottle 200 9 241 Curry 8,654 135 7,664 Dallam 1,113 32 1,298 Deaf Smith 2,633 94 3,462 Donley 303 18 629 Gray 2,963 90 3,930 Hall 495 15 568 Hardeman 396 14 444 Hansford 476 27 1,148 Hartley 767 10 940 Hemphill 684 3 721 Hutchinson 3,341 104 4,011 Lipscomb 400 12 443 Moore 2,656 92 3,580 Ochiltree 1,431 39 1,580 Oldham 208 6 377 Parmer 1,093 44 1,558 Potter 26,690 593 24,349 Quay 1,551 28 1,193 Randall 27,853 392 25,347 Roberts 100 1 108 Roosevelt 3,448 79 2,873 Sherman 239 16 290 Swisher 1,012 25 1,485 Texas 4,431 39 4,049 Union 508 12 399 Wheeler 699 15 789 TOTAL 99,597 2,065 99,274