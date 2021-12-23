Amarillo area reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 200 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 206 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two deaths, and 200 recoveries.
Potter County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 85 recoveries.
Randall County reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 115 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 19.13%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|218
|8
|303
|Beaver
|650
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|177
|7
|246
|Carson
|615
|29
|839
|Castro
|1,095
|41
|1,373
|Childress
|1,773
|22
|1,728
|Cimarron
|393
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|332
|11
|422
|Cottle
|200
|9
|241
|Curry
|8,654
|135
|7,664
|Dallam
|1,113
|32
|1,298
|Deaf Smith
|2,633
|94
|3,462
|Donley
|303
|18
|629
|Gray
|2,963
|90
|3,930
|Hall
|495
|15
|568
|Hardeman
|396
|14
|444
|Hansford
|476
|27
|1,148
|Hartley
|767
|10
|940
|Hemphill
|684
|3
|721
|Hutchinson
|3,341
|104
|4,011
|Lipscomb
|400
|12
|443
|Moore
|2,656
|92
|3,580
|Ochiltree
|1,431
|39
|1,580
|Oldham
|208
|6
|377
|Parmer
|1,093
|44
|1,558
|Potter
|26,690
|593
|24,349
|Quay
|1,551
|28
|1,193
|Randall
|27,853
|392
|25,347
|Roberts
|100
|1
|108
|Roosevelt
|3,448
|79
|2,873
|Sherman
|239
|16
|290
|Swisher
|1,012
|25
|1,485
|Texas
|4,431
|39
|4,049
|Union
|508
|12
|399
|Wheeler
|699
|15
|789
|TOTAL
|99,597
|2,065
|99,274