Amarillo area reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths, 200 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 206 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two deaths, and 200 recoveries.

Potter County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 85 recoveries.

Randall County reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 115 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 19.13%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2188303
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1777246
Carson61529839
Castro1,095411,373
Childress1,773221,728
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth33211422
Cottle2009241
Curry8,6541357,664
Dallam1,113321,298
Deaf Smith2,633943,462
Donley30318629
Gray2,963903,930
Hall49515568
Hardeman39614444
Hansford476271,148
Hartley76710940
Hemphill6843721
Hutchinson3,3411044,011
Lipscomb40012443
Moore2,656923,580
Ochiltree1,431391,580
Oldham2086377
Parmer1,093441,558
Potter26,69059324,349
Quay1,551281,193
Randall27,85339225,347
Roberts1001108
Roosevelt3,448792,873
Sherman23916290
Swisher1,012251,485
Texas4,431394,049
Union50812399
Wheeler69915789
TOTAL99,5972,06599,274
