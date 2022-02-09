AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 204 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 790 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 and 411 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,262 cases, 652 deaths, and 29,272 recoveries.

Randall County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19 related deaths and 379 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,262 cases, 433 deaths, and 31,065 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 18.78% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 187;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 112;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 72;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 23;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 52;

Total staffed hospital beds: 996;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 887;

Available staffed hospital beds: 165;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 4;

Available ventilators: 119.