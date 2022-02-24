AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 568 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 270 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,655 cases, 674 deaths, and 33,488 recoveries.

Randall County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 298 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,109 cases, 456 deaths and 36,033 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;

Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;

Ventilator Utilization: 57%.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 8.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 84;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 46;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 37;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 29;

Total staffed hospital beds: 994;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;

Available staffed hospital beds: 173;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 136.