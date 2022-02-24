AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 568 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 270 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,655 cases, 674 deaths, and 33,488 recoveries.
Randall County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 298 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,109 cases, 456 deaths and 36,033 recoveries.
Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:
- Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
- Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
- Ventilator Utilization: 57%.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 8.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 84;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 46;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 37;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 29;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 994;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 173;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
- Available ventilators: 136.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|330
|8
|Beaver
|946
|9
|Briscoe
|328
|8
|Carson
|1,047
|34
|Castro
|1,779
|46
|Childress
|2,419
|28
|Cimarron
|559
|2
|Collingsworth
|487
|16
|Cottle
|252
|9
|Curry
|12,420
|167
|Dallam
|1,699
|39
|Deaf Smith
|3,514
|109
|Donley
|447
|24
|Gray
|4,104
|122
|Hall
|840
|21
|Hardeman
|498
|18
|Hansford
|624
|28
|Hartley
|1,013
|3
|Hemphill
|1,003
|6
|Hutchinson
|5,317
|132
|Lipscomb
|494
|14
|Moore
|3,648
|108
|Ochiltree
|1,733
|46
|Oldham
|301
|6
|Parmer
|1,414
|51
|Potter
|35,655
|674
|Quay
|1,964
|47
|Randall
|38,109
|456
|Roberts
|146
|1
|Roosevelt
|4,936
|91
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,235
|32
|Texas
|5,944
|39
|Union
|766
|12
|Wheeler
|911
|20
|TOTAL
|137,228
|2,438