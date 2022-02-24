AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and 568 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported eight new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 270 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,655 cases, 674 deaths, and 33,488 recoveries.

Randall County reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 298 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,109 cases, 456 deaths and 36,033 recoveries.

Currently, the city of Amarillo remains at Level Red on its COVID-19 status level chart, which means that local hospital capacity remains stressed. According to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage, the following metrics remain at the Level Red status, as of Thursday:

  • Adult Bed Utilization: 93%;
  • Intensince Care Unit Utilization: 85%;
  • Ventilator Utilization: 57%.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 8.45% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 84;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 46;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 37;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 29;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 994;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 173;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 136.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3308
Beaver9469
Briscoe3288
Carson1,04734
Castro1,77946
Childress2,41928
Cimarron5592
Collingsworth48716
Cottle2529
Curry12,420167
Dallam1,69939
Deaf Smith3,514109
Donley44724
Gray4,104122
Hall84021
Hardeman49818
Hansford62428
Hartley1,0133
Hemphill1,0036
Hutchinson5,317132
Lipscomb49414
Moore3,648108
Ochiltree1,73346
Oldham3016
Parmer1,41451
Potter35,655674
Quay1,96447
Randall38,109456
Roberts1461
Roosevelt4,93691
Sherman36616
Swisher1,23532
Texas5,94439
Union76612
Wheeler91120
TOTAL137,2282,438