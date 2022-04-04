AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six COVID-19-related deaths and seven recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and six recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,790 cases, 723 deaths, and 35,019 recoveries.

Randall County reported four COVID-19-related deaths and one recovery. This brings the county’s total to 38,319 cases, 497 deaths and 37,769 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.09% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 11;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,007;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 879;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 179;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 133.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9659
Briscoe3368
Carson1,07434
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46631
Cimarron5702
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2559
Curry12,546184
Dallam1,73341
Deaf Smith3,754112
Donley45326
Gray4,141124
Hall86223
Hardeman49819
Hansford64329
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,373134
Lipscomb55415
Moore3,731110
Ochiltree2,06248
Oldham3116
Parmer1,46052
Potter35,790723
Quay1,99249
Randall38,319497
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,98792
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25434
Texas5,98839
Union78015
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,0772,588