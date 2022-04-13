AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and five recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported one new COVID-19 case, one COVID-19-related death and five recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,807 cases, 728 deaths, and 35,050 recoveries.
Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,354 cases, 505 deaths, and 37,803 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 930;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
- Available ventilators: 132.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|344
|9
|Beaver
|966
|9
|Briscoe
|338
|8
|Carson
|1,074
|35
|Castro
|1,796
|47
|Childress
|2,469
|31
|Cimarron
|569
|2
|Collingsworth
|493
|16
|Cottle
|262
|9
|Curry
|12,614
|188
|Dallam
|1,733
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,758
|112
|Donley
|456
|26
|Gray
|4,145
|124
|Hall
|864
|23
|Hardeman
|498
|19
|Hansford
|645
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,075
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,378
|134
|Lipscomb
|556
|15
|Moore
|3,732
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,063
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,464
|52
|Potter
|35,807
|728
|Quay
|1,999
|51
|Randall
|38,354
|505
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|4,989
|92
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,256
|34
|Texas
|5,990
|39
|Union
|783
|15
|Wheeler
|923
|23
|TOTAL
|139,254
|2,608