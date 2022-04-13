AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and five recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one new COVID-19 case, one COVID-19-related death and five recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,807 cases, 728 deaths, and 35,050 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,354 cases, 505 deaths, and 37,803 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 930;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;

Available staffed hospital beds: 184;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 132.