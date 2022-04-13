AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four COVID-19-related deaths and five recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one new COVID-19 case, one COVID-19-related death and five recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,807 cases, 728 deaths, and 35,050 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,354 cases, 505 deaths, and 37,803 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 2;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 930;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 811;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 132.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9669
Briscoe3388
Carson1,07435
Castro1,79647
Childress2,46931
Cimarron5692
Collingsworth49316
Cottle2629
Curry12,614188
Dallam1,73340
Deaf Smith3,758112
Donley45626
Gray4,145124
Hall86423
Hardeman49819
Hansford64529
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,378134
Lipscomb55615
Moore3,732111
Ochiltree2,06348
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46452
Potter35,807728
Quay1,99951
Randall38,354505
Roberts1482
Roosevelt4,98992
Sherman36616
Swisher1,25634
Texas5,99039
Union78315
Wheeler92323
TOTAL139,2542,608