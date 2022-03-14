AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 160 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported one new case of COVID-19, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 80 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,751 cases, 695 deaths, and 34,846 recoveries.

Randall County reported one new case of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 80 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,219 cases, 477 deaths and 37,540 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.88% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 30;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 11;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 5;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,042;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 913;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 207;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 13;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 140.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3349
Beaver9599
Briscoe3318
Carson1,06434
Castro1,78446
Childress2,45831
Cimarron5632
Collingsworth49116
Cottle2549
Curry12,521181
Dallam1,71440
Deaf Smith3,667111
Donley44826
Gray4,126123
Hall85923
Hardeman49819
Hansford64029
Hartley1,0273
Hemphill1,0587
Hutchinson5,350134
Lipscomb52916
Moore3,704110
Ochiltree1,94048
Oldham3046
Parmer1,44052
Potter35,751695
Quay1,98149
Randall38,219477
Roberts1472
Roosevelt4,97992
Sherman36616
Swisher1,24933
Texas5,98339
Union77915
Wheeler91923
TOTAL138,4362,533