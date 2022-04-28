AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and one COVID-19-related death, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,853 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,050 recoveries.

Randall County did not report any new COVID-19 numbers Thursday. The county’s total is 38,380 cases, 516 deaths, and 37,817 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 0;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 962;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 832;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 196;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
  • Available ventilators: 132.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3449
Beaver9689
Briscoe3408
Carson1,07736
Castro1,80047
Childress2,47232
Cimarron5652
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2699
Curry12,690190
Dallam1,73441
Deaf Smith3,762111
Donley46026
Gray4,153125
Hall87123
Hardeman49819
Hansford64729
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0757
Hutchinson5,393134
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,739111
Ochiltree2,06548
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46452
Potter35,853753
Quay2,00451
Randall38,380516
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,01093
Sherman36716
Swisher1,25734
Texas5,99239
Union78416
Wheeler92422
TOTAL139,5022,651