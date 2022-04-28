AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and one COVID-19-related death, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported two new COVID-19 cases and one COVID-19-related death. This brings the county’s total to 35,853 cases, 753 deaths, and 35,050 recoveries.
Randall County did not report any new COVID-19 numbers Thursday. The county’s total is 38,380 cases, 516 deaths, and 37,817 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.21% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 2;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 0;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 962;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 832;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 196;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
- Available ventilators: 132.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|344
|9
|Beaver
|968
|9
|Briscoe
|340
|8
|Carson
|1,077
|36
|Castro
|1,800
|47
|Childress
|2,472
|32
|Cimarron
|565
|2
|Collingsworth
|494
|16
|Cottle
|269
|9
|Curry
|12,690
|190
|Dallam
|1,734
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,762
|111
|Donley
|460
|26
|Gray
|4,153
|125
|Hall
|871
|23
|Hardeman
|498
|19
|Hansford
|647
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,075
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,393
|134
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,739
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,065
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,464
|52
|Potter
|35,853
|753
|Quay
|2,004
|51
|Randall
|38,380
|516
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,010
|93
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,257
|34
|Texas
|5,992
|39
|Union
|784
|16
|Wheeler
|924
|22
|TOTAL
|139,502
|2,651