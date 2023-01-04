AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 198 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 89 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,574 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,654 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,137 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 739 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,412 cases, 540 deaths, and 43,037 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 835 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 221;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.