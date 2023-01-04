AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 198 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 89 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,574 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,654 cases, 778 deaths, and 40,137 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 739 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and 45 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,412 cases, 540 deaths, and 43,037 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 835 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;
Available staffed hospital beds: 221;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 138.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|438
|10
|Beaver
|1,142
|9
|Briscoe
|416
|8
|Carson
|1,172
|38
|Castro
|2,137
|48
|Childress
|2,751
|34
|Cimarron
|684
|2
|Collingsworth
|550
|16
|Cottle
|325
|9
|Curry
|14,994
|233
|Dallam
|1,777
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,345
|117
|Donley
|491
|26
|Gray
|4,373
|133
|Hall
|983
|24
|Hardeman
|563
|21
|Hansford
|729
|30
|Hartley
|1,050
|3
|Hemphill
|1,200
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,968
|146
|Lipscomb
|588
|17
|Moore
|4,032
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,213
|49
|Oldham
|338
|6
|Parmer
|1,539
|53
|Potter
|41,654
|778
|Quay
|2,497
|70
|Randall
|44,412
|540
|Roberts
|160
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,055
|109
|Sherman
|377
|16
|Swisher
|1,349
|34
|Texas
|6,698
|39
|Union
|925
|20
|Wheeler
|1,007
|24
|TOTAL
|159,932
|2,831