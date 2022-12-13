AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 191 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 15 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,448 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,073 cases, 776 deaths and 39,595 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 702 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 43,720 cases, 538 deaths and 42,436 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 746 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.79% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 39;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 33;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 10;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,028;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 915;
Available staffed hospital beds: 228;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|434
|10
|Beaver
|1,136
|9
|Briscoe
|399
|8
|Carson
|1,161
|37
|Castro
|2,081
|48
|Childress
|2,675
|34
|Cimarron
|674
|2
|Collingsworth
|541
|16
|Cottle
|310
|9
|Curry
|14,871
|233
|Dallam
|1,769
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,250
|116
|Donley
|483
|26
|Gray
|4,339
|133
|Hall
|964
|24
|Hardeman
|552
|21
|Hansford
|723
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,160
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,907
|145
|Lipscomb
|575
|17
|Moore
|3,986
|114
|Ochiltree
|2,185
|49
|Oldham
|335
|6
|Parmer
|1,534
|53
|Potter
|41,073
|776
|Quay
|2,474
|69
|Randall
|43,720
|538
|Roberts
|157
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,986
|109
|Sherman
|376
|16
|Swisher
|1,339
|34
|Texas
|6,627
|39
|Union
|924
|20
|Wheeler
|996
|23
|TOTAL
|157,762
|2,821