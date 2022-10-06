AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 83 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,002 cases, 773 deaths and 38,913 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 316 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,492 cases, 536 deaths and 41,570 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 386 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 972;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;

Available staffed hospital beds: 183;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 147.