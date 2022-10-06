AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 83 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and 37 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,002 cases, 773 deaths and 38,913 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 316 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and 46 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,492 cases, 536 deaths and 41,570 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 386 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.65% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 16;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 11;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 972;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;
Available staffed hospital beds: 183;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 8;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1239
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05248
Childress2,64834
Cimarron6692
Collingsworth53716
Cottle3039
Curry14,503231
Dallam1,76543
Deaf Smith4,197117
Donley47826
Gray4,298132
Hall95624
Hardeman53720
Hansford71630
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,798139
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,934113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter40,002773
Quay2,37668
Randall42,492536
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,838109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32634
Texas6,55039
Union86419
Wheeler97724
TOTAL154,1992,804