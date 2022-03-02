AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight COVID-19-related deaths and 323 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported nine new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 159 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,702 cases, 680 deaths, and 34,309 recoveries.

Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 164 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,163 cases, 467 deaths and 36,933 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 47;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 25;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 16;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 980;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 212;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 142.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3338
Beaver9469
Briscoe3288
Carson1,05234
Castro1,78246
Childress2,44928
Cimarron5592
Collingsworth48816
Cottle2539
Curry12,462175
Dallam1,70840
Deaf Smith3,532109
Donley44824
Gray4,119122
Hall85622
Hardeman49818
Hansford63228
Hartley1,0193
Hemphill1,0326
Hutchinson5,329133
Lipscomb50815
Moore3,697109
Ochiltree1,83346
Oldham3036
Parmer1,41751
Potter35,702680
Quay1,96948
Randall38,163467
Roberts1462
Roosevelt4,95191
Sherman36616
Swisher1,24033
Texas5,94439
Union77314
Wheeler91520
TOTAL137,7332,469