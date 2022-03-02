AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, eight COVID-19-related deaths and 323 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported nine new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 159 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,702 cases, 680 deaths, and 34,309 recoveries.

Randall County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, four COVID-19-related deaths and 164 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,163 cases, 467 deaths and 36,933 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 4.8% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 47;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 25;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 16;

Total staffed hospital beds: 980;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;

Available staffed hospital beds: 212;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.