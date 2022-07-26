AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 189 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 38 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 2,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases and 12 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,968 cases, 764 deaths and 35,951 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and 26 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 40,473 cases, 526 deaths and 38,780 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 1,167 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 5.87% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 52;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 39;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 10;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 4;

Total staffed hospital beds: 886;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 766;

Available staffed hospital beds: 178;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 146.