Amarillo area reports 1,886 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 387 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths, and 387 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 924 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths, and 176 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 30,683 cases, 626 deaths, and 26,038 recoveries.

Randall County reported 962 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death, and 211 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 32,244 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,385 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.67%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 227;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 122;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 99;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 16;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 60;

Total staffed hospital beds: 959;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;

Available staffed hospital beds: 123;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 123.