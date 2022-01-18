Amarillo area reports 1,886 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 387 recoveries

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three COVID-19-related deaths, and 387 recoveries, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website.

Potter County reported 924 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths, and 176 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 30,683 cases, 626 deaths, and 26,038 recoveries.

Randall County reported 962 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death, and 211 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 32,244 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,385 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 23.67%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 227;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 122;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 99;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 6;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 16;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 60;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 959;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 850;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 123;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
  • Available ventilators: 123.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong2958
Beaver7459
Briscoe2618
Carson91930
Castro1,46245
Childress2,08324
Cimarron4462
Collingsworth41813
Cottle2379
Curry9,948146
Dallam1,47733
Deaf Smith3,117101
Donley37920
Gray3,748106
Hall69418
Hardeman46614
Hansford55427
Hartley8993
Hemphill8963
Hutchinson4,648118
Lipscomb47113
Moore3,26797
Ochiltree1,62839
Oldham2766
Parmer1,28245
Potter30,683626
Quay1,72634
Randall32,244412
Roberts1291
Roosevelt3,98184
Sherman33816
Swisher1,15627
Texas4,83039
Union61212
Wheeler86915
TOTAL117,1842,204

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss