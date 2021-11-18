Amarillo area reports 184 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths, 83 recoveries

UPDATE: This article has been corrected to reflect Randall County's COVID-19 case report for Nov. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Thursday, as well as two deaths and 83 recoveries.

Potter County reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 recoveries.

Randall County reported 120 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 49 recoveries.