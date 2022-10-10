AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 184 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 536 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 71 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,008 cases, 773 deaths and 38,984 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 113 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,504 cases, 536 deaths and 41,683 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 285 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.01% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 990;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 868;

Available staffed hospital beds: 221;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 142.