AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 184 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 536 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 71 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,008 cases, 773 deaths and 38,984 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 113 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,504 cases, 536 deaths and 41,683 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 285 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.01% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 990;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 868;
Available staffed hospital beds: 221;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|429
|10
|Beaver
|1,123
|9
|Briscoe
|377
|8
|Carson
|1,148
|37
|Castro
|2,054
|48
|Childress
|2,648
|34
|Cimarron
|669
|2
|Collingsworth
|537
|16
|Cottle
|303
|9
|Curry
|14,506
|231
|Dallam
|1,767
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,202
|116
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,298
|131
|Hall
|956
|24
|Hardeman
|538
|20
|Hansford
|716
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,120
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,804
|140
|Lipscomb
|570
|17
|Moore
|3,934
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,177
|49
|Oldham
|332
|6
|Parmer
|1,530
|53
|Potter
|40,008
|773
|Quay
|2,377
|68
|Randall
|42,504
|536
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,838
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,327
|34
|Texas
|6,550
|39
|Union
|865
|19
|Wheeler
|977
|24
|TOTAL
|154,239
|2,803