AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 184 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 536 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and 71 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 40,008 cases, 773 deaths and 38,984 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 251 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and 113 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 42,504 cases, 536 deaths and 41,683 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 285 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.01% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 9;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 990;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 868;
Available staffed hospital beds: 221;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1239
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05448
Childress2,64834
Cimarron6692
Collingsworth53716
Cottle3039
Curry14,506231
Dallam1,76743
Deaf Smith4,202116
Donley47826
Gray4,298131
Hall95624
Hardeman53820
Hansford71630
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,804140
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,934113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter40,008773
Quay2,37768
Randall42,504536
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,838109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,55039
Union86519
Wheeler97724
TOTAL154,2392,803