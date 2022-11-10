AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 13 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 458 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,298 cases, 773 deaths and 39,316 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 209 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported zero new COVID-19 cases and zero COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,854 cases, 537 deaths and 42,068 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 249 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.51% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 990;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|430
|10
|Beaver
|1,132
|9
|Briscoe
|385
|8
|Carson
|1,150
|37
|Castro
|2,063
|48
|Childress
|2,663
|34
|Cimarron
|672
|2
|Collingsworth
|539
|16
|Cottle
|306
|9
|Curry
|14,620
|231
|Dallam
|1,768
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,210
|117
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,305
|132
|Hall
|959
|24
|Hardeman
|546
|20
|Hansford
|721
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,120
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,834
|141
|Lipscomb
|571
|17
|Moore
|3,943
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,182
|49
|Oldham
|333
|6
|Parmer
|1,533
|53
|Potter
|40,298
|773
|Quay
|2,404
|69
|Randall
|42,854
|537
|Roberts
|156
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,879
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,327
|34
|Texas
|6,591
|39
|Union
|912
|20
|Wheeler
|979
|23
|TOTAL
|155,284
|2,809