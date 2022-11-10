AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 18 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 13 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 458 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,298 cases, 773 deaths and 39,316 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 209 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported zero new COVID-19 cases and zero COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,854 cases, 537 deaths and 42,068 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 249 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.51% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 1;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 990;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 192;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1329
Briscoe3858
Carson1,15037
Castro2,06348
Childress2,66334
Cimarron6722
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3069
Curry14,620231
Dallam1,76844
Deaf Smith4,210117
Donley47826
Gray4,305132
Hall95924
Hardeman54620
Hansford72130
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,834141
Lipscomb57117
Moore3,943113
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53353
Potter40,298773
Quay2,40469
Randall42,854537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,879109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,59139
Union91220
Wheeler97923
TOTAL155,2842,809