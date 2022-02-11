AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 179 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, four new COVID-19-related deaths and 842 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 86 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 441 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,414 cases, 655 deaths, and 30,161 recoveries.

Randall County reported 93 new cases of COVID-19, three COVID-19-related deaths and 401 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,883 cases, 436 deaths, and 31,993 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 17.23% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 169;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 101;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 66;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 23;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 50;

Total staffed hospital beds: 981;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 146;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 123.

