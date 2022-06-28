AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 20 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

This brings Amarillo to 1,144 active COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the last time Amarillo reported more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases was on March 3.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,592 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,277 recoveries.

Randall County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,158 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,050 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 982;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 852;

Available staffed hospital beds: 186;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 139.