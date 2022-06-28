AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 20 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
This brings Amarillo to 1,144 active COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the last time Amarillo reported more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases was on March 3.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,592 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,277 recoveries.
Randall County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,158 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,050 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 982;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 852;
Available staffed hospital beds: 186;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 139.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|372
|10
|Beaver
|991
|9
|Briscoe
|345
|8
|Carson
|1,089
|37
|Castro
|1,842
|47
|Childress
|2,507
|34
|Cimarron
|575
|2
|Collingsworth
|498
|16
|Cottle
|276
|9
|Curry
|13,270
|209
|Dallam
|1,742
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,828
|112
|Donley
|463
|26
|Gray
|4,176
|127
|Hall
|892
|24
|Hardeman
|502
|19
|Hansford
|660
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,082
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,191
|136
|Lipscomb
|556
|17
|Moore
|3,840
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,090
|48
|Oldham
|313
|6
|Parmer
|1,483
|52
|Potter
|36,592
|760
|Quay
|2,094
|58
|Randall
|39,158
|519
|Roberts
|150
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,162
|98
|Sherman
|367
|16
|Swisher
|1,270
|34
|Texas
|6,058
|39
|Union
|813
|17
|Wheeler
|933
|22
|TOTAL
|142,216
|2,703