AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 20 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

This brings Amarillo to 1,144 active COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the last time Amarillo reported more than 1,000 active COVID-19 cases was on March 3.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 13 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 36,592 cases, 760 deaths, and 35,277 recoveries.

Randall County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 39,158 cases, 519 deaths, and 38,050 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 982;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 852;
Available staffed hospital beds: 186;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 139.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong37210
Beaver9919
Briscoe3458
Carson1,08937
Castro1,84247
Childress2,50734
Cimarron5752
Collingsworth49816
Cottle2769
Curry13,270209
Dallam1,74240
Deaf Smith3,828112
Donley46326
Gray4,176127
Hall89224
Hardeman50219
Hansford66029
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0827
Hutchinson5,191136
Lipscomb55617
Moore3,840111
Ochiltree2,09048
Oldham3136
Parmer1,48352
Potter36,592760
Quay2,09458
Randall39,158519
Roberts1502
Roosevelt5,16298
Sherman36716
Swisher1,27034
Texas6,05839
Union81317
Wheeler93322
TOTAL142,2162,703