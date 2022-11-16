AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 22 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,344 cases, 773 deaths and 39,346 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 225 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,931 cases, 537 deaths and 42,137 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 257 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 206;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 142.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|430
|10
|Beaver
|1,132
|9
|Briscoe
|392
|8
|Carson
|1,153
|37
|Castro
|2,067
|48
|Childress
|2,663
|34
|Cimarron
|672
|2
|Collingsworth
|539
|16
|Cottle
|306
|9
|Curry
|14,642
|231
|Dallam
|1,768
|44
|Deaf Smith
|4,214
|117
|Donley
|478
|26
|Gray
|4,312
|132
|Hall
|959
|24
|Hardeman
|549
|20
|Hansford
|721
|30
|Hartley
|1,046
|3
|Hemphill
|1,127
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,852
|142
|Lipscomb
|574
|17
|Moore
|3,946
|114
|Ochiltree
|2,182
|49
|Oldham
|333
|6
|Parmer
|1,533
|53
|Potter
|40,344
|773
|Quay
|2,417
|69
|Randall
|42,931
|537
|Roberts
|157
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,892
|109
|Sherman
|375
|16
|Swisher
|1,327
|34
|Texas
|6,591
|39
|Union
|915
|20
|Wheeler
|979
|23
|TOTAL
|155,518
|2,811