AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 22 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,344 cases, 773 deaths and 39,346 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 225 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,931 cases, 537 deaths and 42,137 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 257 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 12;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;
Available staffed hospital beds: 206;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 142.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43010
Beaver1,1329
Briscoe3928
Carson1,15337
Castro2,06748
Childress2,66334
Cimarron6722
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3069
Curry14,642231
Dallam1,76844
Deaf Smith4,214117
Donley47826
Gray4,312132
Hall95924
Hardeman54920
Hansford72130
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1278
Hutchinson5,852142
Lipscomb57417
Moore3,946114
Ochiltree2,18249
Oldham3336
Parmer1,53353
Potter40,344773
Quay2,41769
Randall42,931537
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,892109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,59139
Union91520
Wheeler97923
TOTAL155,5182,811