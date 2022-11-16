AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 17 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 22 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 482 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases and three COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,344 cases, 773 deaths and 39,346 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 225 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 19 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 42,931 cases, 537 deaths and 42,137 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 257 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.22% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 12;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 6;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 987;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 863;

Available staffed hospital beds: 206;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 142.