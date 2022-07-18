AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 163 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, two COVID-19-related deaths and 134 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 2,092 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 86 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 61 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,543 cases, 761 deaths and 35,696 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,086 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 77 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 73 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 40,069 cases, 524 deaths and 38,539 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 1,006 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.31% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 968;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 843;

Available staffed hospital beds: 173;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 145.