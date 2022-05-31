AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 18 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,962 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,120 recoveries.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,517 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,901 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 943;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 813;

Available staffed hospital beds: 200;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 148.