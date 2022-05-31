AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 18 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported seven new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,962 cases, 755 deaths, and 35,120 recoveries.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries. The county’s total is 38,517 cases, 518 deaths, and 37,901 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.53% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 943;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 813;
Available staffed hospital beds: 200;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 9;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong36110
Beaver9709
Briscoe3408
Carson1,08136
Castro1,80447
Childress2,47633
Cimarron5672
Collingsworth49416
Cottle2719
Curry12,901203
Dallam1,73840
Deaf Smith3,766111
Donley46126
Gray4,157125
Hall87224
Hardeman49919
Hansford64829
Hartley1,0353
Hemphill1,0767
Hutchinson5,404136
Lipscomb55616
Moore3,745111
Ochiltree2,06848
Oldham3126
Parmer1,46552
Potter35,962755
Quay2,02256
Randall38,517518
Roberts1482
Roosevelt5,05598
Sherman36716
Swisher1,26234
Texas6,00139
Union79116
Wheeler92623
TOTAL140,1182,683