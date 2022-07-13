AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,361 cases, 760 deaths and 35,595 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,006 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,860 cases, 523 deaths and 38,382 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 955 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.05% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 917;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 792;

Available staffed hospital beds: 168;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 147.