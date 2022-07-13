AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,361 cases, 760 deaths and 35,595 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,006 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,860 cases, 523 deaths and 38,382 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 955 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.05% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 917;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 792;
Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 147.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|383
|10
|Beaver
|997
|9
|Briscoe
|349
|8
|Carson
|1,100
|37
|Castro
|1,869
|47
|Childress
|2,539
|34
|Cimarron
|591
|2
|Collingsworth
|502
|16
|Cottle
|282
|9
|Curry
|13,509
|212
|Dallam
|1,747
|41
|Deaf Smith
|3,879
|114
|Donley
|466
|26
|Gray
|4,196
|126
|Hall
|898
|24
|Hardeman
|508
|19
|Hansford
|671
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,090
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,548
|136
|Lipscomb
|562
|17
|Moore
|3,856
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,104
|48
|Oldham
|317
|6
|Parmer
|1,493
|53
|Potter
|37,361
|760
|Quay
|2,144
|59
|Randall
|39,860
|523
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,233
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,282
|34
|Texas
|6,125
|39
|Union
|826
|17
|Wheeler
|939
|23
|TOTAL
|144,782
|2,715