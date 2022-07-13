AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 86 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,961 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 85 new COVID-19 cases and 36 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 37,361 cases, 760 deaths and 35,595 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,006 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 50 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 39,860 cases, 523 deaths and 38,382 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 955 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.05% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 28;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 23;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 917;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 792;
Available staffed hospital beds: 168;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 147.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong38310
Beaver9979
Briscoe3498
Carson1,10037
Castro1,86947
Childress2,53934
Cimarron5912
Collingsworth50216
Cottle2829
Curry13,509212
Dallam1,74741
Deaf Smith3,879114
Donley46626
Gray4,196126
Hall89824
Hardeman50819
Hansford67129
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0907
Hutchinson5,548136
Lipscomb56217
Moore3,856111
Ochiltree2,10448
Oldham3176
Parmer1,49353
Potter37,361760
Quay2,14459
Randall39,860523
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,23398
Sherman36916
Swisher1,28234
Texas6,12539
Union82617
Wheeler93923
TOTAL144,7822,715