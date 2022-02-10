AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 156 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, two new COVID-19-related deaths and 965 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 55 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and 498 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,328 cases, 654 deaths, and 29,720 recoveries.

Randall County reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 and 467 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,790 cases, 433 deaths, and 31,532 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 18.73% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 185;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 111;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 71;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 19;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 49;

Total staffed hospital beds: 988;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 879;

Available staffed hospital beds: 160;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 119.

