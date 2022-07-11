AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 117 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 51 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,151 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,544 recoveries.

Randall County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 66 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,689 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,315 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.24% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 987;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 864;

Available staffed hospital beds: 167;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 143.