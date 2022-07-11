AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 117 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 51 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,151 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,544 recoveries.
Randall County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 66 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,689 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,315 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.24% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 864;
Available staffed hospital beds: 167;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|382
|10
|Beaver
|997
|9
|Briscoe
|349
|8
|Carson
|1,100
|37
|Castro
|1,866
|47
|Childress
|2,538
|34
|Cimarron
|591
|2
|Collingsworth
|501
|16
|Cottle
|282
|9
|Curry
|13,433
|212
|Dallam
|1,745
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,858
|114
|Donley
|465
|26
|Gray
|4,194
|126
|Hall
|898
|24
|Hardeman
|507
|19
|Hansford
|668
|29
|Hartley
|1,036
|3
|Hemphill
|1,089
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,548
|136
|Lipscomb
|561
|17
|Moore
|3,856
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,101
|48
|Oldham
|317
|6
|Parmer
|1,492
|52
|Potter
|37,151
|759
|Quay
|2,125
|58
|Randall
|39,689
|522
|Roberts
|151
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,201
|98
|Sherman
|369
|16
|Swisher
|1,278
|34
|Texas
|6,125
|39
|Union
|822
|17
|Wheeler
|937
|23
|TOTAL
|144,222
|2,710