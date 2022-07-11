AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 150 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 117 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and 51 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 37,151 cases, 759 deaths, and 35,544 recoveries.

Randall County reported 80 new COVID-19 cases and 66 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 39,689 cases, 522 deaths, and 38,315 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.24% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 987;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 864;
Available staffed hospital beds: 167;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 143.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong38210
Beaver9979
Briscoe3498
Carson1,10037
Castro1,86647
Childress2,53834
Cimarron5912
Collingsworth50116
Cottle2829
Curry13,433212
Dallam1,74540
Deaf Smith3,858114
Donley46526
Gray4,194126
Hall89824
Hardeman50719
Hansford66829
Hartley1,0363
Hemphill1,0897
Hutchinson5,548136
Lipscomb56117
Moore3,856111
Ochiltree2,10148
Oldham3176
Parmer1,49252
Potter37,151759
Quay2,12558
Randall39,689522
Roberts1512
Roosevelt5,20198
Sherman36916
Swisher1,27834
Texas6,12539
Union82217
Wheeler93723
TOTAL144,2222,710