AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 15 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, five COVID-19-related deaths and 26 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported four new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 22 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,758 cases, 700 deaths, and 34,881 recoveries.

Randall County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, two COVID-19-related deaths and four recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 38,243 cases, 481 deaths and 37,598 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.15% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 13;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 6;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,015;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 886;

Available staffed hospital beds: 213;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 3;

Available ventilators: 141.