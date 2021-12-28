Amarillo area reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 145 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 618 recoveries. This is the first COVID-19 report card released by the department since Dec. 23.

Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and 256 recoveries.

Randall County reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and 362 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 17.59%.