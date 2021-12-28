Amarillo area reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 145 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 618 recoveries. This is the first COVID-19 report card released by the department since Dec. 23.

Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and 256 recoveries.

Randall County reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and 362 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 17.59%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2188303
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1767243
Carson61529837
Castro1,094411,367
Childress1,767221,723
Cimarron3932326
Collingsworth33111422
Cottle2009241
Curry8,6091357,545
Dallam1,112311,298
Deaf Smith2,622933,461
Donley30118626
Gray2,954903,918
Hall49515566
Hardeman39614443
Hansford476271,146
Hartley76510940
Hemphill6833721
Hutchinson3,3411043,986
Lipscomb39912443
Moore2,655923,574
Ochiltree1,422381,579
Oldham2086377
Parmer1,093431,558
Potter26,74759324,605
Quay1,536281,187
Randall27,94139225,709
Roberts1001108
Roosevelt3,408772,869
Sherman23816290
Swisher1,010251,484
Texas4,431394,049
Union50412397
Wheeler69815789
TOTAL99,2372,05898,975

