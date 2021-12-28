Amarillo area reports 145 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 145 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 618 recoveries. This is the first COVID-19 report card released by the department since Dec. 23.
Potter County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and 256 recoveries.
Randall County reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 and 362 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 17.59%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|218
|8
|303
|Beaver
|650
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|176
|7
|243
|Carson
|615
|29
|837
|Castro
|1,094
|41
|1,367
|Childress
|1,767
|22
|1,723
|Cimarron
|393
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|331
|11
|422
|Cottle
|200
|9
|241
|Curry
|8,609
|135
|7,545
|Dallam
|1,112
|31
|1,298
|Deaf Smith
|2,622
|93
|3,461
|Donley
|301
|18
|626
|Gray
|2,954
|90
|3,918
|Hall
|495
|15
|566
|Hardeman
|396
|14
|443
|Hansford
|476
|27
|1,146
|Hartley
|765
|10
|940
|Hemphill
|683
|3
|721
|Hutchinson
|3,341
|104
|3,986
|Lipscomb
|399
|12
|443
|Moore
|2,655
|92
|3,574
|Ochiltree
|1,422
|38
|1,579
|Oldham
|208
|6
|377
|Parmer
|1,093
|43
|1,558
|Potter
|26,747
|593
|24,605
|Quay
|1,536
|28
|1,187
|Randall
|27,941
|392
|25,709
|Roberts
|100
|1
|108
|Roosevelt
|3,408
|77
|2,869
|Sherman
|238
|16
|290
|Swisher
|1,010
|25
|1,484
|Texas
|4,431
|39
|4,049
|Union
|504
|12
|397
|Wheeler
|698
|15
|789
|TOTAL
|99,237
|2,058
|98,975