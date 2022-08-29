AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 144 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 309 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,732 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 150 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,262 cases, 771 deaths and 37,613 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 878 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 159 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,730 cases, 533 deaths and 40,343 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 854 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 947;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 830;

Available staffed hospital beds: 172;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 138.