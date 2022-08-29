AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 144 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 309 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,732 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 150 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,262 cases, 771 deaths and 37,613 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 878 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 159 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,730 cases, 533 deaths and 40,343 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 854 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 947;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 830;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 138.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|421
|10
|Beaver
|1,068
|9
|Briscoe
|363
|8
|Carson
|1,141
|37
|Castro
|1,996
|48
|Childress
|2,617
|34
|Cimarron
|635
|2
|Collingsworth
|523
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,252
|225
|Dallam
|1,764
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,117
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,281
|131
|Hall
|932
|24
|Hardeman
|521
|20
|Hansford
|713
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,103
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,727
|137
|Lipscomb
|566
|17
|Moore
|3,914
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,168
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,521
|53
|Potter
|39,262
|771
|Quay
|2,322
|67
|Randall
|41,730
|533
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,728
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,311
|34
|Texas
|6,427
|39
|Union
|854
|18
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|151,616
|2,779