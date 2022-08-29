AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 144 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 309 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Monday, there are 1,732 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 150 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. This brings the county’s total to 39,262 cases, 771 deaths and 37,613 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 878 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 159 COVID-19 recoveries on Monday. The county’s total is 41,730 cases, 533 deaths and 40,343 recoveries. As of Monday, there are 854 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 31;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 947;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 830;
Available staffed hospital beds: 172;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 138.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42110
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3638
Carson1,14137
Castro1,99648
Childress2,61734
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52316
Cottle2999
Curry14,252225
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,117115
Donley47226
Gray4,281131
Hall93224
Hardeman52120
Hansford71330
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1037
Hutchinson5,727137
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,914113
Ochiltree2,16848
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52153
Potter39,262771
Quay2,32267
Randall41,730533
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,728107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31134
Texas6,42739
Union85418
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,6162,779