AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 143 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 81 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 818 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 49 new COVID-19 cases and 42 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,675 cases, 773 deaths and 39,515 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 387 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and 39 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 43,301 cases, 537 deaths and 42,333 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 431 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.47% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 20;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,014;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 888;
Available staffed hospital beds: 201;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 145.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong43110
Beaver1,1359
Briscoe3968
Carson1,15537
Castro2,07748
Childress2,66934
Cimarron6722
Collingsworth54016
Cottle3079
Curry14,802231
Dallam1,76943
Deaf Smith4,237116
Donley48126
Gray4,327133
Hall96124
Hardeman55121
Hansford72230
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1588
Hutchinson5,886143
Lipscomb57517
Moore3,975114
Ochiltree2,18349
Oldham3346
Parmer1,53353
Potter40,675773
Quay2,45869
Randall43,301537
Roberts1572
Roosevelt5,949109
Sherman37616
Swisher1,33334
Texas6,60939
Union92120
Wheeler99223
TOTAL156,6932,812