Amarillo area reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 140 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 140 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one death and 140 recoveries Thursday afternoon.

Potter County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 recoveries.

Randall County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 81 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.41%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2117290
Beaver6369561
Briscoe1707232
Carson59526801
Castro1,051401,328
Childress1,718221,591
Cimarron3732326
Collingsworth31211408
Cottle1919229
Curry8,1341297,380
Dallam1,080111,264
Deaf Smith2,578873,401
Donley28518598
Gray2,825863,689
Hall45915554
Hardeman39414442
Hansford462261,126
Hartley74810921
Hemphill6533709
Hutchinson3,159983,824
Lipscomb38212420
Moore2,618903,507
Ochiltree1,406381,538
Oldham1986367
Parmer1,076421,518
Potter25,80257923,530
Quay1,400251,044
Randall26,84137524,225
Roberts941101
Roosevelt3,128712,755
Sherman23516286
Swisher988231,472
Texas4,369394,049
Union44412350
Wheeler66814765
TOTAL95,6071,97495,480
