Amarillo area reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 140 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 140 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, one death and 140 recoveries Thursday afternoon.

Potter County reported 67 new cases of COVID-19 and 59 recoveries.

Randall County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 81 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 21.41%.