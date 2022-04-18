AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six COVID-19-related deaths and nine recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.
Potter County reported six new COVID-19 cases and five COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 35,812 cases, 734 deaths, and 35,048 recoveries.
Randall County reported one new COVID-19 case and three COVID-19-related deaths. This brings the county’s total to 38,375 cases, 508 deaths, and 37,812 recoveries.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 0.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
- Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 5;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 3;
- Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 2;
- Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
- Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 2;
- Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
- Total staffed hospital beds: 927;
- Total staffed inpatient beds: 797;
- Available staffed hospital beds: 208;
- Available staffed adult ICU beds: 5;
- Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
- Available ventilators: 134.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|344
|9
|Beaver
|967
|9
|Briscoe
|338
|8
|Carson
|1,074
|36
|Castro
|1,796
|47
|Childress
|2,469
|31
|Cimarron
|567
|2
|Collingsworth
|493
|16
|Cottle
|262
|9
|Curry
|12,632
|189
|Dallam
|1,733
|40
|Deaf Smith
|3,759
|111
|Donley
|460
|26
|Gray
|4,146
|125
|Hall
|865
|23
|Hardeman
|498
|19
|Hansford
|646
|29
|Hartley
|1,035
|3
|Hemphill
|1,075
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,381
|135
|Lipscomb
|556
|16
|Moore
|3,735
|111
|Ochiltree
|2,063
|48
|Oldham
|312
|6
|Parmer
|1,464
|52
|Potter
|35,812
|734
|Quay
|2,000
|51
|Randall
|38,375
|508
|Roberts
|148
|2
|Roosevelt
|4,997
|92
|Sherman
|366
|16
|Swisher
|1,257
|34
|Texas
|5,993
|39
|Union
|784
|16
|Wheeler
|924
|22
|TOTAL
|139,326
|2,621