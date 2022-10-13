AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 27 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 483 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 16 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,049 cases, 773 deaths and 39,056 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 220 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 11 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,568 cases, 537 deaths and 41,768 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 263 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 911;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 789;
Available staffed hospital beds: 223;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 148.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1249
Briscoe3778
Carson1,14837
Castro2,05448
Childress2,64934
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53716
Cottle3039
Curry14,524231
Dallam1,76743
Deaf Smith4,202116
Donley47826
Gray4,298131
Hall95624
Hardeman53820
Hansford71630
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,804140
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,934113
Ochiltree2,17749
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53053
Potter40,049773
Quay2,37868
Randall42,568537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,845109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,55839
Union87419
Wheeler97724
TOTAL154,3912,804