AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one COVID-19-related death and 27 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 483 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 16 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. This brings the county’s total to 40,049 cases, 773 deaths and 39,056 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 220 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported nine new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 11 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday. The county’s total is 42,568 cases, 537 deaths and 41,768 recoveries. As of Thursday, there are 263 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.54% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 14;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 13;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 1;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 911;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 789;

Available staffed hospital beds: 223;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 148.