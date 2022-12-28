AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 139 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 109 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,691 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,464 cases, 778 deaths, and 39,894 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 792 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,226 cases, 539 deaths, and 42,788 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 899 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.48% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;

Available staffed hospital beds: 218;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 143.