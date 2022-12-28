AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 139 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, three COVID-19-related deaths and 109 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,691 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, two COVID-19-related deaths and 44 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 41,464 cases, 778 deaths, and 39,894 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 792 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, one COVID-19-related death and 65 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 44,226 cases, 539 deaths, and 42,788 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 899 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.48% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 25;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 15;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 7;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 7;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 880;
Available staffed hospital beds: 218;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 6;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 143.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|437
|10
|Beaver
|1,140
|9
|Briscoe
|415
|8
|Carson
|1,172
|37
|Castro
|2,121
|48
|Childress
|2,736
|34
|Cimarron
|682
|2
|Collingsworth
|548
|16
|Cottle
|320
|9
|Curry
|14,961
|233
|Dallam
|1,776
|43
|Deaf Smith
|4,321
|116
|Donley
|491
|26
|Gray
|4,367
|133
|Hall
|983
|24
|Hardeman
|557
|21
|Hansford
|726
|30
|Hartley
|1,049
|3
|Hemphill
|1,187
|8
|Hutchinson
|5,953
|146
|Lipscomb
|588
|17
|Moore
|4,023
|115
|Ochiltree
|2,212
|49
|Oldham
|338
|6
|Parmer
|1,537
|53
|Potter
|41,464
|778
|Quay
|2,496
|69
|Randall
|44,226
|539
|Roberts
|160
|2
|Roosevelt
|6,030
|109
|Sherman
|377
|16
|Swisher
|1,347
|34
|Texas
|6,683
|39
|Union
|925
|20
|Wheeler
|1,006
|24
|TOTAL
|159,354
|2,826