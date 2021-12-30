Amarillo area reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 249 recoveries in final report card of 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 249 recoveries in the final report card of 2021.

Potter County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 recoveries.

Randall County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 143 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.34%.

This is the last COVID-19 report card of the week because of the New Year’s holiday. The next report card is expected Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2198310
Beaver6509561
Briscoe1787248
Carson61929846
Castro1,111411,384
Childress1,792231,746
Cimarron4112326
Collingsworth33711430
Cottle2009243
Curry8,6541357,664
Dallam1,134321,332
Deaf Smith2,660983,488
Donley31218640
Gray3,005934,005
Hall50515576
Hardeman39714445
Hansford481271,162
Hartley77710953
Hemphill7113729
Hutchinson3,3891084,067
Lipscomb40812448
Moore2,673923,604
Ochiltree1,463391,585
Oldham2116383
Parmer1,096441,570
Potter27,04160924,841
Quay1,551281,193
Randall28.22439926,012
Roberts1021111
Roosevelt3,448792,873
Sherman24016292
Swisher1,018251,495
Texas4,431394,049
Union50812399
Wheeler71115803
TOTAL100,8852,095100.895

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss