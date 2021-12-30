Amarillo area reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 249 recoveries in final report card of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 249 recoveries in the final report card of 2021.
Potter County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 recoveries.
Randall County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 143 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.34%.
This is the last COVID-19 report card of the week because of the New Year’s holiday. The next report card is expected Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|219
|8
|310
|Beaver
|650
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|178
|7
|248
|Carson
|619
|29
|846
|Castro
|1,111
|41
|1,384
|Childress
|1,792
|23
|1,746
|Cimarron
|411
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|337
|11
|430
|Cottle
|200
|9
|243
|Curry
|8,654
|135
|7,664
|Dallam
|1,134
|32
|1,332
|Deaf Smith
|2,660
|98
|3,488
|Donley
|312
|18
|640
|Gray
|3,005
|93
|4,005
|Hall
|505
|15
|576
|Hardeman
|397
|14
|445
|Hansford
|481
|27
|1,162
|Hartley
|777
|10
|953
|Hemphill
|711
|3
|729
|Hutchinson
|3,389
|108
|4,067
|Lipscomb
|408
|12
|448
|Moore
|2,673
|92
|3,604
|Ochiltree
|1,463
|39
|1,585
|Oldham
|211
|6
|383
|Parmer
|1,096
|44
|1,570
|Potter
|27,041
|609
|24,841
|Quay
|1,551
|28
|1,193
|Randall
|28.224
|399
|26,012
|Roberts
|102
|1
|111
|Roosevelt
|3,448
|79
|2,873
|Sherman
|240
|16
|292
|Swisher
|1,018
|25
|1,495
|Texas
|4,431
|39
|4,049
|Union
|508
|12
|399
|Wheeler
|711
|15
|803
|TOTAL
|100,885
|2,095
|100.895