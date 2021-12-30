Amarillo area reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 249 recoveries in final report card of 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 138 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, six new COVID-19-related deaths and 249 recoveries in the final report card of 2021.

Potter County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 106 recoveries.

Randall County reported 77 new cases of COVID-19, three new COVID-19-related deaths and 143 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate was noted at 20.34%.

This is the last COVID-19 report card of the week because of the New Year’s holiday. The next report card is expected Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.