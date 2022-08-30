AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 136 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 51 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,827 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,337 cases, 771 deaths and 37,637 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 929 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,801 cases, 533 deaths and 40,370 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 898 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 38;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 940;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Armstrong
|424
|10
|Beaver
|1,068
|9
|Briscoe
|363
|8
|Carson
|1,141
|37
|Castro
|1,996
|48
|Childress
|2,617
|34
|Cimarron
|635
|2
|Collingsworth
|523
|16
|Cottle
|299
|9
|Curry
|14,273
|227
|Dallam
|1,764
|42
|Deaf Smith
|4,118
|115
|Donley
|472
|26
|Gray
|4,283
|131
|Hall
|932
|24
|Hardeman
|522
|20
|Hansford
|714
|30
|Hartley
|1,043
|3
|Hemphill
|1,103
|7
|Hutchinson
|5,729
|137
|Lipscomb
|568
|17
|Moore
|3,915
|113
|Ochiltree
|2,172
|48
|Oldham
|330
|6
|Parmer
|1,521
|53
|Potter
|39,337
|771
|Quay
|2,325
|67
|Randall
|41,801
|533
|Roberts
|155
|2
|Roosevelt
|5,735
|107
|Sherman
|372
|16
|Swisher
|1,311
|34
|Texas
|6,427
|39
|Union
|855
|18
|Wheeler
|968
|22
|TOTAL
|151,811
|2,782