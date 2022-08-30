AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 136 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 51 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,827 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases and 24 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,337 cases, 771 deaths and 37,637 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 929 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases and 27 COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 41,801 cases, 533 deaths and 40,370 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 898 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.27% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 38;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 30;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 6;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 2;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 4;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 940;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 823;
Available staffed hospital beds: 184;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 140.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42410
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3638
Carson1,14137
Castro1,99648
Childress2,61734
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52316
Cottle2999
Curry14,273227
Dallam1,76442
Deaf Smith4,118115
Donley47226
Gray4,283131
Hall93224
Hardeman52220
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1037
Hutchinson5,729137
Lipscomb56817
Moore3,915113
Ochiltree2,17248
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52153
Potter39,337771
Quay2,32567
Randall41,801533
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,735107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31134
Texas6,42739
Union85518
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,8112,782