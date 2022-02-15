AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 136 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 299 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,514 cases, 657 deaths, and 31,105 recoveries.

Randall County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and 169 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,968 cases, 440 deaths, and 33,058 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 14.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 147;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 82;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 62;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 17;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 50;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 1,045;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 925;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 175;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 119.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3298
Beaver9299
Briscoe3238
Carson1,03033
Castro1,76846
Childress2,25427
Cimarron5452
Collingsworth46314
Cottle2509
Curry12,239162
Dallam1,63838
Deaf Smith3,472105
Donley43923
Gray4,071116
Hall77421
Hardeman49614
Hansford61828
Hartley9793
Hemphill9755
Hutchinson5,289128
Lipscomb49213
Moore3,588106
Ochiltree1,73045
Oldham2946
Parmer1,40249
Potter35,441657
Quay1,94144
Randall37,905440
Roberts1411
Roosevelt4,86390
Sherman35716
Swisher1,22032
Texas5,90239
Union74712
Wheeler90119
TOTAL135,8052,368