AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 136 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 299 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage.

Potter County reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,514 cases, 657 deaths, and 31,105 recoveries.

Randall County reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 and 169 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 37,968 cases, 440 deaths, and 33,058 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 14.07% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 147;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 82;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 62;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 3;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 17;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 50;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,045;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 925;

Available staffed hospital beds: 175;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 7;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;

Available ventilators: 119.