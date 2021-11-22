Amarillo area reports 136 new cases of COVID-19, 183 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Monday and 183 recoveries.

Potter County reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and 86 recoveries.

Randall County reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 and 97 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 11.11%.