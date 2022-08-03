AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 135 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 35 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,424 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,291 cases, 767 deaths and 36,304 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,220 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.786 cases, 529 deaths and 39,053 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;

Total staffed hospital beds: 910;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 801;

Available staffed hospital beds: 175;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;

Available ventilators: 141.