AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 135 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 35 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 2,424 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 25 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 38,291 cases, 767 deaths and 36,304 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,220 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 40.786 cases, 529 deaths and 39,053 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 1,204 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.19% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 29;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 24;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 5;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 2;
Total staffed hospital beds: 910;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 801;
Available staffed hospital beds: 175;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 1;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 2;
Available ventilators: 141.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong40810
Beaver1,0429
Briscoe3578
Carson1,11937
Castro1,92847
Childress2,60334
Cimarron6102
Collingsworth51016
Cottle2959
Curry13,907221
Dallam1,75242
Deaf Smith4,013115
Donley47026
Gray4,237128
Hall92024
Hardeman51419
Hansford70629
Hartley1,0383
Hemphill1,0967
Hutchinson5,647136
Lipscomb56617
Moore3,886113
Ochiltree2,14448
Oldham3226
Parmer1,50753
Potter38,291767
Quay2,24264
Randall40,786529
Roberts1522
Roosevelt5,508106
Sherman37016
Swisher1,29634
Texas6,26139
Union84217
Wheeler95523
TOTAL148,3002,756