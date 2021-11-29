Amarillo area reports 133 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 428 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Monday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 428 recoveries.
Potter County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 recoveries.
Randall County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 249 recoveries.
The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.86%.
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|206
|7
|283284
|Beaver
|590
|9
|561
|Briscoe
|158
|7
|231
|Carson
|579
|24
|796
|Castro
|1,024
|38
|1,320
|Childress
|1,688
|21
|1,715
|Cimarron
|337
|2
|326
|Collingsworth
|306
|11
|408
|Cottle
|186
|9
|225
|Curry
|7,745
|126
|7,152
|Dallam
|1,057
|11
|1,231
|Deaf Smith
|2,555
|85
|3,388
|Donley
|278
|18
|606
|Gray
|2,792
|83
|3,611
|Hall
|451
|15
|540
|Hardeman
|392
|14
|442
|Hansford
|456
|26
|1,128
|Hartley
|737
|10
|903
|Hemphill
|644
|3
|710
|Hutchinson
|3,084
|94
|3,815
|Lipscomb
|373
|12
|420
|Moore
|2,609
|88
|3,505
|Ochiltree
|1,379
|38
|1,534
|Oldham
|197
|6
|371
|Parmer
|1,064
|41
|1,500
|Potter
|24,759
|565
|23,103
|Quay
|1,224
|25
|980
|Randall
|25,489
|370
|23,610
|Roberts
|90
|1
|97
|Roosevelt
|2,955
|70
|2,614
|Sherman
|235
|16
|285
|Swisher
|985
|22
|1,458
|Texas
|4,222
|39
|4,049
|Union
|409
|12
|340
|Wheeler
|653
|14
|752
|TOTAL
|92,089
|1,933
|94,086