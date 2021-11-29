Amarillo area reports 133 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 428 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Monday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 428 recoveries.

Potter County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 recoveries.

Randall County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 249 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.86%.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong2067283284
Beaver5909561
Briscoe1587231
Carson57924796
Castro1,024381,320
Childress1,688211,715
Cimarron3372326
Collingsworth30611408
Cottle1869225
Curry7,7451267,152
Dallam1,057111,231
Deaf Smith2,555853,388
Donley27818606
Gray2,792833,611
Hall45115540
Hardeman39214442
Hansford456261,128
Hartley73710903
Hemphill6443710
Hutchinson3,084943,815
Lipscomb37312420
Moore2,609883,505
Ochiltree1,379381,534
Oldham1976371
Parmer1,064411,500
Potter24,75956523,103
Quay1,22425980
Randall25,48937023,610
Roberts90197
Roosevelt2,955702,614
Sherman23516285
Swisher985221,458
Texas4,222394,049
Union40912340
Wheeler65314752
TOTAL92,0891,93394,086
