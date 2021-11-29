Amarillo area reports 133 new cases of COVID-19, one death, 428 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 in the community Monday. The department also reported one new COVID-19 related death as well as 428 recoveries.

Potter County reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 and 179 recoveries.

Randall County reported 82 new cases of COVID-19, one COVID-19-related death and 249 recoveries.

The Area Hospitalization Rate stands at 12.86%.