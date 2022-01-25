Amarillo area reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases, 115 recoveries

City of Amarillo APH Report Card January, 25, 2022

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties and 115 recoveries according to Tuesday’s COVID-19 report card.

Potter County reported 601 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 33,140 cases, 631 deaths, and 26,425 recoveries.

Randall County reported 723 new cases of COVID-19 and 69 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,234 cases, 412 deaths, and 27,824 recoveries.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 25.70%, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

  • Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 251;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 150;
  • Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 95;
  • Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 6;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 31;
  • Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 63;
  • Total staffed hospital beds: 927;
  • Total staffed inpatient beds: 817;
  • Available staffed hospital beds: 134;
  • Available staffed adult ICU beds: 0;
  • Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
  • Available ventilators: 128.
CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong3108
Beaver7889
Briscoe3028
Carson95931
Castro1,65945
Childress2,12526
Cimarron4732
Collingsworth43713
Cottle2439
Curry10,902151
Dallam1,49733
Deaf Smith3,217103
Donley40620
Gray3,889107
Hall71619
Hardeman48314
Hansford56927
Hartley9173
Hemphill8994
Hutchinson4,937120
Lipscomb47613
Moore3,448102
Ochiltree1,64640
Oldham2866
Parmer1,32846
Potter33,140631
Quay1,81537
Randall35,234412
Roberts1331
Roosevelt4,24586
Sherman34116
Swisher1,19030
Texas5,21039
Union65212
Wheeler87715
TOTAL123,3002,241

