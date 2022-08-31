AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 110 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 1,848 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 68 new COVID-19 cases and 53 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 39,405 cases, 771 deaths and 37,690 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 944 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 63 new COVID-19 cases and 57 COVID-19 recoveries on Wednesday. The county’s total is 41,864 cases, 533 deaths and 40,427 recoveries. As of Wednesday, there are 904 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 3.4% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 32;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 27;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 4;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 5;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 1;
Total staffed hospital beds: 941;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 824;
Available staffed hospital beds: 176;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 2;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 0;
Available ventilators: 144.

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeaths
Armstrong42410
Beaver1,0689
Briscoe3638
Carson1,14337
Castro1,99748
Childress2,61734
Cimarron6352
Collingsworth52316
Cottle2999
Curry14,273227
Dallam1,76443
Deaf Smith4,133115
Donley47226
Gray4,284132
Hall93324
Hardeman52220
Hansford71430
Hartley1,0433
Hemphill1,1037
Hutchinson5,730137
Lipscomb56817
Moore3,915113
Ochiltree2,17248
Oldham3306
Parmer1,52353
Potter39,405771
Quay2,32567
Randall41,864533
Roberts1552
Roosevelt5,735107
Sherman37216
Swisher1,31134
Texas6,42739
Union85518
Wheeler96822
TOTAL151,9652,784